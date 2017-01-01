puppr_site_top_bg2B.png

APP FEATURES

Train Your Pup

Lessons by The Super Collies!

Built-in Clicker

Makes training on-the-go easy

Themed Tricks

Choose from a variety of lesson packs!

Lots To Learn

Over 30 tricks to teach your pup

Easy To Follow

Each lesson has instructions & pictures

Perfect For Beginners

Great start for first-time pet owners

REVIEWS

Great Tool - As a trainer I can tell you this app is so user friendly and well made. Including a clicker is a great plus but the true visuals and individual steps for each trick makes training your dog easy and fun, like it should be! Positive reinforcement is THE BEST way to build a strong relationship with your dog that will allow you to have the dog of your dreams in no time!
Having Fun With Your Dog - This is such a fun app to use to help you "on the go" to have fun with your dog. The more things we can treach them the better bond we have. I would recommend this app to anyone wanting to learn new things to teach or train. Each trick is laid out step by step very easy so anyone, including a beginner can follow along. It even gives you suggestions if you happen to run into difficulties alone the way. Thank you Puppr team for making this app fun and user friendly.
Fantastic Tool - I have been to many training classes with my dogs and always wish I could bring the instructor home with me. This is like having them in my living room! Thanks for breaking things down so well and making such an innovative tool. Can't wait to keep using this with my girls!
Amazing - So I wanted to give the free tricks a go before jumping and purchasing a package. With the help of this app, I was able to teach my deaf dog "hopped arms" in about 3 days. 100% recommend for anyone wanting to bond with their dogs through training. Also, I don't use the clicker, but still a fantastic app for the explanations alone. I also love that it puts your dog's name in the directions. A small touch that really makes it personal.
Wish I Had This App Sooner! - On my third puppy and this app could not have been more perfect! Training is tough and takes a lot of time, research, and preparation. Having all of the help, tips, and information in one place with easy to follow steps is AMAZING! Thank you for building this app!
Good App With Attractive Layout - I originally found this app on Instagram and I loved the idea of having all my dog tricks in one place rather than googling them individually! The layout is cute and easy to use, and the extra money to buy the packs is definitely money well spent! East to interpret instructions with pictures made teaching my dog tricks a breeze! Definitely would recommend this app to anyone looking to teach their dog a few cool tricks.

THE SUPER COLLIES

Sara Carson and The Super Collies (Hero, Marvel, and Loki) travel North America teaching dog trick workshops and performing with a popular stunt dog team. Sara is considered one of the top dog trick instructors in the world and is currently competing on this season of America's Got Talent with Hero. @thesupercollies

As seen on

